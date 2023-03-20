Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Stoke Therapeutics from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.57.

STOK opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $393.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 814.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock valued at $97,205. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 189,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,707,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,011,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,793,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

