StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.83.
Zoetis Stock Performance
ZTS opened at $164.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.24.
Zoetis Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zoetis Company Profile
Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zoetis (ZTS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.