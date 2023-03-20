StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

NYSE:SPH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 85,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,036.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

