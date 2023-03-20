StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.84.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.21. 239,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.10.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

