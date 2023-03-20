StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NSC. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.19. 356,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,785. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $202.40 and a 1 year high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.