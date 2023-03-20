StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $514.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.78. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chemed by 13.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

