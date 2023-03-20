StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CF Industries (NYSE:CF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $70.69 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 94.0% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 60,481 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

