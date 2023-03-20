StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NYSE BKH opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $59.08 and a 12 month high of $80.95.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,522 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after purchasing an additional 98,568 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,962,000 after purchasing an additional 273,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after purchasing an additional 111,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

