StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.31.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $201.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.24.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

