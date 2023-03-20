StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American States Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $89.33.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.42.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.