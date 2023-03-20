StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American States Water from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $89.33.
American States Water Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of American States Water stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.42.
American States Water Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
American States Water Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American States Water (AWR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.