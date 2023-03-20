StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Stock Down 3.1 %

AFG stock opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.55.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 171,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.