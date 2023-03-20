StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of AAT stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 180.82%.

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,566,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $19,848,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,150,000 after acquiring an additional 378,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,741,000 after acquiring an additional 310,320 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.