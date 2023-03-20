StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,152. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

