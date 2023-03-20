StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $373.71.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $288.71 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.10.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

