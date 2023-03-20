StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Realty Income (NYSE:O)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.02. 1,057,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.