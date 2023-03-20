StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

NR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. 355,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 2.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

In other Newpark Resources news, Director John C. Minge bought 10,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,341.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 374.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

