StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Newell Brands Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61. Newell Brands has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.94.
About Newell Brands
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newell Brands (NWL)
