StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61. Newell Brands has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.94.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

