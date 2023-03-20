StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

NYSE:MSM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.56. 73,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,754. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,268,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,998,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,415,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

