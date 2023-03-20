StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Compass Minerals International Price Performance
Compass Minerals International stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $67.67.
Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,146,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.
Compass Minerals International Company Profile
Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.
