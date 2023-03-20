StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

CNA stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CNA Financial by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CNA Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CNA Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

