StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cato (NYSE:CATO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cato from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
NYSE CATO opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cato by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cato during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.
The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.
