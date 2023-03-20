StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
AAOI opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.38.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.
