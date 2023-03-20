StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Andersons’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 19.47%.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,927,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock worth $1,177,298. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Andersons during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.