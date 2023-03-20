StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 1.3 %

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.94%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 790,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 647,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 113,785 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 614,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

