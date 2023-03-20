StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 1.3 %
Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.30.
Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -123.94%.
Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
