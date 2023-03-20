StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Accenture Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $250.00 on Thursday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.70 and a 200-day moving average of $274.95. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

