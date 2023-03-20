StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACAD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,110,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

