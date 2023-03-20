Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $11.81 Million Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,000. Hershey comprises 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 444.4% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HSY opened at $243.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $247.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.25.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,727 shares of company stock worth $11,522,062. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

