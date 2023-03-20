Sterling Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,337,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,258,068. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $143.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

