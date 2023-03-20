Sterling Investment Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sterling Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 2.3% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 436,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,241. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

