Sterling Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

BAC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,813,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,103,516. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

