Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,176 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLX traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.22. 199,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,368. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.53.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

