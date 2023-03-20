Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWXT. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.29. 91,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

