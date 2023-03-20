Stephens Inc. AR Has $963,000 Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 416.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 25.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 254,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.86. 80,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,248. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

