Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.10 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after purchasing an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321,137 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

VMC traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.89. 221,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,037. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.10. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

