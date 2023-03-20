Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 4,597 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,899,000 after purchasing an additional 486,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,611,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after buying an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,357. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

