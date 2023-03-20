Status (SNT) Trading 13% Higher This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Status has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $111.49 million and $3.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00032656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001862 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00200021 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,100.25 or 1.00017903 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,971,004,245 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,971,004,245.37048 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02732434 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,982,504.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.