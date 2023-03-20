Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at UBS Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,938,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after acquiring an additional 578,581 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,039,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

