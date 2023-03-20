Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SMP traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $35.64. 32,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $308.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.49 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

Insider Transactions at Standard Motor Products

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,566 shares in the company, valued at $678,398.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 55.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

