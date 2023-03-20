Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford Sells 17,327 Shares

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.02), for a total transaction of £114,011.66 ($138,953.88).

Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of Standard Chartered stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.54), for a total transaction of £165,723.41 ($201,978.56).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

STAN stock opened at GBX 634 ($7.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 722.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 635.24. Standard Chartered PLC has a one year low of GBX 478.60 ($5.83) and a one year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.74).

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,205.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAN. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.14) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.14) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 851 ($10.37).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

