Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading 6.9% Higher

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95. 388,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 831,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, Director Eli Samaha bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,246,718.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at $48,246,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.
