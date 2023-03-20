Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stadler Rail (OTC:SRAIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Stadler Rail Price Performance
Shares of SRAIF stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. Stadler Rail has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80.
Stadler Rail Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stadler Rail (SRAIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Stadler Rail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stadler Rail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.