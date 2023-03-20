SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,988.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSEZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SSE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on SSE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $20.61 on Monday. SSE has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 4.69%.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

