Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.16

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 561571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Squarespace from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Squarespace from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Squarespace from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.
Squarespace Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Squarespace
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQSP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,774,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,488 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 175,669 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,478,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
Featured Stories
