SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Sells $1,953,249.76 in Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SPXC traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.34. The stock had a trading volume of 188,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,955. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at $67,805,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $22,390,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,934.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 239,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.