SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up 3.2% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $16,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $39.13. 780,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,658. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $39.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.34.

