SolGold’s (SOLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 285.07% from the stock’s current price.
SolGold Price Performance
SOLG stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 16.88 ($0.21). 2,344,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,198. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.74. SolGold has a one year low of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 40.75 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £506.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.02.
About SolGold
