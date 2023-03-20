SolGold’s (SOLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

SolGold (LON:SOLG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 285.07% from the stock’s current price.

SolGold Price Performance

SOLG stock traded down GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 16.88 ($0.21). 2,344,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,198. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.74. SolGold has a one year low of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 40.75 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £506.40 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SolGold alerts:

About SolGold

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.