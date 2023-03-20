Solana (SOL) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Solana coin can now be bought for about $22.60 or 0.00080307 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a total market cap of $8.67 billion and $1.14 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solana has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana Profile

Solana uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 383,612,480 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

