Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 356 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $197.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.