Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Invests $30.89 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 380,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,894,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned 0.11% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.27 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

