Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 53,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 81,825 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

